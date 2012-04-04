Bob Dylan's 'Blood on the Tracks': Film rights picked up

There are board game movies no one asked for, and sequels to remakes of B-movies that no one asked for, and adaptations of silly TV shows that no one asked for. So why not a film adaptation of a classic rock album by one of music’s greatest singer-songwriters?

Brazil-based production company RT Features announced today that it has snapped up the movie rights to Bob Dylan’s 1975 double platinum album Blood on the Tracks. Company execs Rodrigo Teixeira and Fernando Loureiro plan to produce an English-language feature based on the influential album, which includes seminal songs like “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Simple Twist of Fate,” and “Shelter from the Storm.”

“As long time admirers of one of the greatest albums in the history of music, we feel privileged to be making this film,” said Teixeira in a statement. “Our goal is to work with a filmmaker who can create a classic drama with characters and an environment that capture the feelings that the album inspires in all fans.”

Filled with heartbreak, regret, and even anger — and written as Dylan’s marriage to Sara Lowndes was ending — Blood on the Tracks certainly provides more than enough emotional drama. How, and if, that manifests itself as a feature film will be most intriguing to see.

