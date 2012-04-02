Fox: 'American Idol,' 'X Factor' producers debut 'Take Me Out'

Fox will debut its new dating show called Take Me Out on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The show, from producers behind American Idol and The X Factor, is adapted from a U.K. original. It follows 30 women looking for the man of their dreams in front of a studio audience. (No pressure!) In four rounds, the ladies meet a slew of suitors and can choose to keep a light on, signifying their spark for the guy is still there, or turn it off when the attraction fizzles. News of the deal was first reported by EW.com.