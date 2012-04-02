Fox: 'American Idol,' 'X Factor' producers debut 'Take Me Out'
Fox will debut its new dating show called Take Me Out on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The show, from producers behind American Idol and The X Factor, is adapted from a U.K. original. It follows 30 women looking for the man of their dreams in front of a studio audience. (No pressure!) In four rounds, the ladies meet a slew of suitors and can choose to keep a light on, signifying their spark for the guy is still there, or turn it off when the attraction fizzles. News of the deal was first reported by EW.com.
After several rounds, the bachelor with the most women still interested in him gets to turn the tables, asking two women one make-or-break question. The winning woman immediately joins her suitor for a romantic getaway while the remaining 29 ladies stick around for another week and another chance at love. No host has been announced.
