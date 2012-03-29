Katie Couric to host Good Morning America

By Jeff Labrecque
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
Katie Couric is going home again. No, she’s not returning to NBC. But she is returning to morning television — if only for a week. The former Today Show host will fill in for a vacationing Robin Roberts on Good Morning America next week. “Katie Couric is going to be sitting in this chair next to George Stephanopoulos,” Roberts said to viewers this morning.   “We’re thrilled to have Katie.”

Couric followed with a tweet: “Serious pressure filling in for the fab @RobinRoberts !” she tweeted. “Rise + shine! Excited to be back on morning TV next wk, guest hosting @GMA w/ @GStephanopoulos.”

