'American Idol' results: Heejun Han eliminated

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happened on Tiny Teens! After a results show featuring hip hop’s It girl Nicki Minaj, season 10 winner Scotty McCreery, and Ryan Seacrest’s garnet pocket square, the judges deliberated on whether they should use their one Save of season 11.

Their decision: Heejun Han was eliminated after singing for his life (Donnie Hathaway’s “A Song for You,” which he also performed Wednesday night).

Hollie Cavanagh and Skylar Laine joined Heejun in the bottom two and three, respectively.

No save yet! Do you think they should have used it tonight?

