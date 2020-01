Alliance Films

Goon B- type Movie

Seann William Scott is Doug Glatt, a hockey player whose success on the ice is owed to his ”iron fist” rather than his hockey skills. Despite his newfound glory, Glatt’s star power is challenged when he faces off against rival goon Ross Rhea (a fabulously mustachioed Liev Schreiber). Jay Baruchel (who co-wrote the script) and Alison Pill also star.