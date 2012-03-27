'Hunger Games' trailer music offered as free download

Image zoom

If you want to remember what it felt like the first time you saw the trailer for The Hunger Games, or just pretend you’re a tribute during a workout, this might help: “Deep Shadow,” the instrumental track used in the preview, is now available to download for free on SoundCloud.

It’s composed by T.T.L. (ThroughTheLens), a duo made up of Italian musician Tying Tiffany and her producer, Lorenzo Montanà. They’re currently working on an EP for label ZerOKilled Music, which was founded by an Italian musician, Costanza Francavilla, who began playing their tracks for film and TV music supervisors before they even officially became a duo.

Preview “Deep Shadow” below.

In other Hunger Games music news, fans who’ve already purchased the official soundtrack, The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12 and Beyond, can now get a free download of Sting’s “Deep In the Meadow ‘Lullaby'” here on the movie’s official site. That track is also available for purchase à la carte from iTunes.

