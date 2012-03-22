'Ninja Turtles' creator supports Michael Bay

Transformers must seem like a cakewalk right about now. The saga of Michael Bay’s vilified Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot — which will feature an “alien race” origin story for the heroes — continues to mutate, with two people involved in early iterations of the franchise now lending their support to Bay.

Peter Laird, one of the comic book’s co-creators, posted a statement on his blog addressing the fan uproar about the story change, which was only exacerbated after Michael Bay instructed Turtles fans to “chill” and “relax.” In a post, Laird encouraged fans to “swallow the ‘chill pill’ Mr. Bay recently suggested they take, and wait and see what might come out of this seemingly ill-conceived plan.”

“It’s possible that with enough truly creative brainpower applied to this idea, it might actually work,” he continued. “I’m not saying it’s probable, or even somewhat likely… but it IS possible. However, as I have pondered this further, I have realized that in one way it IS truly a genius notion.”

Laird equates Bay’s alien proposal to the discussions about creating a fifth, female Turtle named Venus de Milo in 1997’s Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. Laird struggled to explain where this fifth ninja came from, and therein reveals that with Bay’s “genius” idea, “for the first time someone has come up with a way to have as many freakin’ Turtles as they want. I mean, if the TMNT are actually members of an alien race, there could be a whole PLANET of them!”

Also joining Laird in his support for Bay is Brian Tochi, the original voice of Leonardo in the 1990 live-action film, who told TMZ, “If Michael Bay wants to do a different take on the turtles’ origin story, Mazel Tov!”

PopWatchers, we’re in round three of Teenage Mutant Ninja Drama. Are you coming around to the idea of alien turtles, now that Bay has some additional support on his team? If you’re not on board yet, what would change your mind? And when will this intergalactic reptilian sewer ninjutsu madness be over!?

