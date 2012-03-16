Feedback: March 23, 2012

Wicked Games

Thanks for another great issue with the Hunger Games cast. Your coverage has definitely helped make waiting until March 23 a little less painful! After learning how director Gary Ross took so much initiative in order to get the job — and was adamant about getting the Girl on Fire scene exactly right — I was reassured that this movie will be one of the best of 2012.

Laura Otrhalik

Paw Paw, Mich.

Seriously, EW? Our greatest living actress wins her third Oscar, a Frenchman wins his country’s first Best Actor Oscar, a silent movie wins Best Picture…and you feature yet another movie adaptation of yet another YA book on the cover.

Michelle Fearnley

Las Vegas

Oscar, Up Close and Personal

The account of the 2012 Oscars ceremony from a backstage perspective was thrilling and insightful, and just couldn’t be found anywhere else. Meryl Streep and Uggie — who could ask for anything more?

James Sie

Los Angeles

Faking It Till They Make It

March 9’s EW Looks Back was a battle of the fake bands. Below, readers tell us which pseudo-performers rock their world.

2gether

2gether

With songs like ”Say It (Don’t Spray It)” and ”U + Me = Us (Calculus),” it’s no wonder the MTV movie about the band was turned into a TV series.

Bailey Jones

Opelika, Ala.

Steel Dragon

Rock Star

If your top five were a top six, Mark Wahlberg’s band would surely have been included. The movie wasn’t a highlight for Wahlberg or Jennifer Aniston, but the music…well, rocked.

Louis-Philippe PÉloquin

Varennes, Quebec

The Wonders

That Thing You Do!

In one of the biggest injustices of the 21st century, you left the Wonders (also known as the One-ders) off your list. For shame!

Paul Myers

Chanute, Kan.

Strange Fruit

Still Crazy

They’re the greatest phony band of all time! The songs were written by real rock musicians and are so good that the soundtrack is still available. ”The Flame Still Burns” indeed!

Rick Jerome

Denver

The Zit Remedy

Degrassi Junior High

As self-proclaimed fans of the great Canadian teen soap, how could you overlook this group? Joey, Snake, and Wheels would be most unimpressed.

Stuart Green

Whitby, Ontario

Drive Shaft

Lost

The song ”You All Everybody” has one of the catchiest hooks ever sung by a fake band. If it were available on iTunes, I’d snap it up in a second!

Alison Park

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Extra, Extra!

In his DVD reviews, Chris Nashawaty always does a nice job of pointing out releases with good extras, things I usually seek out when I rent movies, particularly if the film is based on an actual person or a historical event. Unfortunately, I’ve noticed that these extras are becoming more difficult to find (even on Blu-ray, which promoted itself by promising additional extras), at least on rental copies. As a result, people are forced to buy DVDs rather than rent them. That’s certainly a financial blow to consumers like myself.

Scott Chapman

Moscow, Idaho

Must-See Movie

How sadly ironic that not long after the school shooting in Ohio, I read your article ”Hollywood Battle Brews Over Bully” (News and Notes), concerning the MPAA’s decision to bar access to the very demographic this documentary needs to reach. By giving it an R rating for ”some language,” the MPAA shows a lack of knowledge about the scourge that is bullying. Hopefully, Harvey Weinstein will move heaven and earth in order to change its misguided decision.

Janelle Seavey

Oakland, Maine