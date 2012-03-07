'Real Housewives': Orange County's Tamra Barney is engaged

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Barney is engaged to boyfriend of two years, Eddie Judge, People reports. Barney’s previous rocky marriage to Simon Barney, which ended in divorce in 2010, was well documented on the show. The reality star and her new fiancé, 38, started dating two months later. Barney has three young children with Simon and one child from her first marriage. Barney noted on the show that she “wasn’t looking for love,” but Judge “kissed me back to life.” There is no word yet on when exactly they’ll head down the aisle.

