'Walking Dead': Norman Reedus live chat tonight!

Norman Reedus, the beloved actor who each week brings to life The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon, the most badass character on TV, will be joining us for an EW.com live chat tonight at 9 p.m. ET. He’ll be taking your questions and adding his running commentary to the new episode “Judge, Jury, Executioner,” in which Rick ends up siding with Shane over the fate of that crippled interloper, Randall, leading Dale to fear the group is losing its humanity. It’s an explosive episode, featuring plenty of Stanley Kramer-worthy oratorical fireworks from Dale. Not to mention a particularly vivid demonstration of Daryl’s mastery of “enhanced interrogation” techniques.

If you’re a male between the ages of 23 and 28, odds are you had a poster of The Boondock Saints featuring Reedus hanging on your college dorm room’s wall. Though he already had a strong following because of Troy Duffy’s 1999 cult film, he’s proven to be, for many, the true breakout star of The Walking Dead. Reedus’ haunted, humane, profoundly vulnerable Daryl flies in the face of the many Deliverance-style hixploitation stereotypes that continue to glut pop culture. Of course, that doesn’t mean he can’t be handy with a crossbow! In our chat he’ll talk about season 2, what the death of Sophia means for Daryl, whether romantic sparks with Carol are in Daryl’s future, and whether his relationship with terrifying older brother Merle really is as love-hate as it seems. Get your questions ready, and see you at 9 p.m. ET tonight.