Bruce Springsteen rocks Jimmy Fallon

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster NBC

Jimmy Fallon kicked off Bruce Springsteen week last night, and the Boss and his E Street Band performed two songs from their latest album, Wrecking Ball. Fallon fanatics may have been disappointed that the host didn’t join Springsteen on stage for some updated version of “Whip My Hair,” but the week is early, my friends.

Tonight on Late Night, Kenny Chesney will cover “I’m on Fire,” and on Thursday, Elvis Costello will cue up “Brilliant Disguise.” [UPDATE: As initially reported by Billboard, John Legend will perform Wednesday night, singing “Dancing in the Dark.] The band then returns to visit Fallon on Friday for a special all-Bruce show.

Last night, the band introduced two songs from the new album, “Wrecking Ball” and “We Take Care of Own.” Take a look.

Are you expecting another Fallon/Springsteen duet on Friday?

Read more:

‘We take Care of Own’ video

Bruce Springsteen will swing his ‘Wrecking Ball’ all over the world: See the tour dates here

Bruce Springsteen posts full Clarence Clemons eulogy online