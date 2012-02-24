'Turbo': Paul Giamatti, Maya Rudolph, Snoop Dogg, and nine more join

Everett Collection

All that’s missing is Hector Elizondo, right?

In what’s shaping up to be the New Year’s Eve of animated movies, DreamWorks Animation has announced its cast for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-voiced movie Turbo, and it’s a doozy. Included in the all-star ensemble are Paul Giamatti, Michael Pena, Luis Guzman, Bill Hader, Richard Jenkins, Ken Jeong, Michelle Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Ben Schwartz, Kurtwood Smith, Snoop Dogg, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Turbo stars Ryan Reynolds as an ordinary garden snail who dreams of racing greatness. When a freak accident imbues him with the power of incredible speed, he embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the impossible: IndyCar racing.

I can picture the scenario now: As Reynolds’ titular snail makes his journey, he encounters several of the aforementioned cast members (Mace Windu! Jean-Ralphio! Stefon!) and only the wackiest of hijinks ensue. Michael Pena and Luis Guzman will pop up as a couple of bickering streetwise slugs. Richard Jenkins will play the no-nonsense patriarch of the cautious snail community who respectfully nods his head in approval at Turbo’s final race. Snoop Dogg will play a fellow gastropod who just wants to take it easy and chillax with his “leaves.” And of course, Samuel L. Jackson has had it with these motherf— snails on this motherf— racetrack.

The film, which hits theatres on July 19, 2013, will be directed by David Soren and was co-written by Soren, Robert Siegel (The Wrestler), and Darren Lemke (Shrek Forever After).

PopWatchers, how does Turbo’s troupe of vocal thespians stack up against other ensemble toons like Happy Feet and Shark Tale? Do massive celebrity casts make you more or less excited to see a movie?

