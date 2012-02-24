Martin Lawrence to star in CBS cop comedy pilot

James Hibberd
February 24, 2012 at 07:56 PM EST

Martin Lawrence could be coming back to prime-time TV next fall.

CBS has given one of the Bad Boys actor-comedian’s projects a pilot order. The untitled project stars Lawrence as a widowed father of two teenagers who, after losing his job in construction, decides to go to the police academy and become a cop at the age of 46.

You could see why CBS would be drawn to the concept. This is a network built on cop dramas. Why not get a cop comedy going too?

Mike Lisbe and Nate Reger (Just Shoot Me, $*#! My Dad Says) will write and executive produce, with Michael Green and Sam Maydew from the Collective as EPs.

