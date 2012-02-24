Kathy Ireland is world's wealthiest supermodel

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Martha Stewart probably doesn’t think this is a Good Thing.

According to Forbes, model Kathy Ireland — who appeared on three Sports Illustrated covers and in 13 consecutive swimsuit issues during the 1980s and ’90s — is worth an estimated $300 to $350 million via her product marketing company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, and CelebrityNetWorth.com now lists her as the world’s richest supermodel-entrepreneur.

For comparison’s sake, Martha Stewart’s holdings in her eponymous company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, value somewhere in the vicinity of $250 million. Similarly, Ireland has sold an estimated $2 billion worth of retail products, while Stewart pushed $900 million at retail. Only $900 million!

Ireland has long since moved beyond her clothing line at Kmart, instead opting to license and sell everything from furniture, windows, and mattresses to hair care, perfume, and shoes — and that doesn’t even include the books she’s written or the line of bridal dresses, furs, bras, and business suits on her shortlist of apparel. Ireland’s success stems from planting her name on otherwise unexciting products, adding a touch of supermodel designer flair, and selling it to middle America’s moms.

Also on the list of beautiful women who make more money than you: Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, and Elle McPherson. Who knew the 1 percent was so hot?



