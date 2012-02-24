Kate Gosselin is looking for love

Kate Gosselin could be buying a classifieds ad near you, and it might read something like this:

WANTED: Former reality star seeking young, able man, preferably with a one-syllable name. Must really, really love kids, hate the paso doble, but love the open sea. Also must inherently know to never, ever eat the last piece of pizza.

Yes, PopWatchers, Kate Gosselin is ready for love and wants the world to know it. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant tearfully confessed to feeling lonesome amidst her brood of eight when she stopped by Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers this week.

“I am lonely,” she wept. ” I clean up the house, put kids to bed and there I sit. Ideally, I would find that person.” Watch what else Gosselin had to say after the jump.

What say you, PopWatchers? Are you able to muster up the smallest shred of sympathy for the fallen reality star? Any men out there who are willing and able to provide that shoulder Gosselin so desperately needs? And possibly a piece of pizza?

