InsideTV Podcast: Ousted Nina from 'Survivor' blasts 'vapid' Kat. Plus: 'Celebrity Apprentice' interpreter Jack Jason sizes up the new cast of crazies

[/caption]

She came. She saw. She busted up her face. She left. Survivor: One World’s Nina Acosta was voted out by her tribe, who decided instead to keep a woman who lost them a challenge and enjoys farting on people for fun. So what does Nina think about her fellow female contestants, especially the aforementioned Kat? She shares all with Jessica Shaw and me on the latest episode of the InsideTV Podcast. Is the women’s tribe as dysfunctional as it seems? Is Kat as worthless as she looks? And why was she targeted for being the next to go? Nina answers all!

Then, we welcome one of our favorite reality show personalities ever — Celebrity Apprentice’s ultra-animated sign language interpreter to the stars, Jack Jason. Jack stole the show —and our hearts — last season working for runner-up Marlee Matlin. Now, he’s ready to spill behind-the-scenes dirt as well as give his initial impressions on the latest bunch of famous faces to work under the watchful eye of Donald Trump. It’s a must-listen for all you fans of the most deliciously absurd reality show around.

To join in on the fun, just click on the audio player icon below. Or, since we’re on iTunes, you can subscribe for free and take the podcast with you on the go. No iTunes? No problem. You can also download the entire podcast right here. And to send a question to the InsideTV Podcast team, follow us on Twitter @InsideTVPodcast. But first let us know what you think: Should Kat have been voted out instead of Nina? Do you miss Jack Jason on Celebrity Apprentice? And which new Celeb do you think has what it takes to win it all? The message boards are open for business!