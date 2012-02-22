Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'NCIS' debut

type TV Show genre Action, Crime run date 09/23/03 performer Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Pauley Perrette broadcaster CBS seasons 15 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Jamie Lee Curtis made her debut on NCIS last night, reuniting with her Freaky Friday co-star Mark Harmon as his potential new love interest on the CBS drama. Check out a moment from her appearance on the show — including her slick come-on to Agent Gibbs (“I need breakfast”) — here.

Of course, with the exception of her NCIS episode, the Activia spokeswoman has taken a bit of a hiatus over the past few years, despite appearances in play readings, and the occasional Dancing With the Stars audience member cameo. Her last major movie was the 2010 comedy You Again.

So is it time for JLC, or EAL, if you will (that’s Eager Activia Lady) to get back to the big screen where she’s turned out great performances in favorites like Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, True Lies, and, of course, Halloween (as well as the disappointingly not underwater Halloween: H20) or is she positioned perfectly to carve out a nice little niche for herself on TV? My personal vote is for the star to return to the big screen or to perhaps make a Saturday Night Live cameo in which she faces herself (well, Kristen Wiig, really) in one of their Activia sketches. (Hey, if she did it next week when Lindsay Lohan hosts that would make for two Freaky Friday reunions this month alone. Freaky, indeed!) Or are you hoping that JLC goes from guest star to series regular on NCIS? Or maybe she’d be better suited on a show that better fits her comedic sensibilities, say somewhere like, Hot in Cleveland or Modern Family?

Did you catch JLC on NCIS last night, PopWatchers? What did you think of her appearance? Could NCIS: JLC be the next CBS hit? Or are you ready to see her on the big screen again? Share in the comments section below.

Read more:

Jamie Lee Curtis to appear on ‘NCIS’

‘NCIS’ casting scoop: ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin joins Jamie Lee Curtis episode — EXCLUSIVE