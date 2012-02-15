'Arrow': CW taps Katie Cassidy for lead in comic book pilot

Katie Cassidy has scored the role of Dinah Laurel Lance on Arrow, The CW’s DC Comics-inspired pilot. By day, Lance is a lawyer with the City Necessary Resources Initiative. She is also the second-in-line to the Black Canary superhero mantel and former lady love of Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow (Hung‘s Stephen Amell). Cassidy, the daughter of TV star and singer David Cassidy, previously appeared on Supernatural, Gossip Girl, and the short-lived Harper’s Island.