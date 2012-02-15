'Arrow': CW taps Katie Cassidy for lead in comic book pilot

By Lanford Beard
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
Katie Cassidy has scored the role of Dinah Laurel Lance on Arrow, The CW’s DC Comics-inspired pilot. By day, Lance is a lawyer with the City Necessary Resources Initiative. She is also the second-in-line to the Black Canary superhero mantel and former lady love of Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow (Hung‘s Stephen Amell). Cassidy, the daughter of TV star and singer David Cassidy, previously appeared on Supernatural, Gossip Girl, and the short-lived Harper’s Island.

Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg penned the pilot, which Smallville vet David Nutter directed. Arrow is one of eight dramas The CW is considering for fall 2012.

