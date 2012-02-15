Kate Upton Sports Illustrated swimsuit star on Letterman

Marc Snetiker
February 15, 2012 at 03:12 PM EST

As if she hasn’t been busy enough, Kate Upton — the 19-year-old model who yesterday was announced as the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl — returned to The Late Show With David Letterman last night (where her title as swimsuit icon was first announced on Monday) to talk about her magazine cover, her acting career (she’ll appear in the upcoming The Three Stooges), and her supermodel shelf life.

Check out her appearance, which is filled with equal parts breathy laughing and looking hot, below:

