Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner was arrested for attacking his girlfriend Claire Sinclair, the L.A. Times reports. The incident occurred yesterday in Pasadena, where 21-year-old Marston and 20-year-old Sinclair, the 2011 Playmate of the Year, share a home. Marston was taken into custody and released around 2 a.m. on $20,000 bail. The couple have dated since August 2010.