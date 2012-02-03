Willow Smith shaves head

It’s the end of an era, tweens and tween-adjacents. After 464 glorious days of hair whipping, Will Smith’s singing, dancing daughter Willow posted a pic on her WhoSay account showing a newly shorn head. Known for out-there style choices, the “21st Century Girl” must have felt that long locks were so last year — either that or she got a little too close to a “Fireball.” All in all, it was a good run — when Miss Piggy is mussing her golden coiffure in tribute, you know you’ve succeeded. Let us pause and take a moment to remember the paint-splattering, hair-whipping good times (video below, obviously).