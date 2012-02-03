Willow Smith shaves head

By Lanford Beard
Updated August 03, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
Advertisement

Kids' Corner

type
  • Video Games

It’s the end of an era, tweens and tween-adjacents. After 464 glorious days of hair whipping, Will Smith’s singing, dancing daughter Willow posted a pic on her WhoSay account showing a newly shorn head. Known for out-there style choices, the “21st Century Girl” must have felt that long locks were so last year — either that or she got a little too close to a “Fireball.” All in all, it was a good run — when Miss Piggy is mussing her golden coiffure in tribute, you know you’ve succeeded. Let us pause and take a moment to remember the paint-splattering, hair-whipping good times (video below, obviously).

What do you think, PopWatchers? Do you like Smith’s new lock-less look? It’s got to be better than this, right?

Read more:

The Muppets whip their hair like Willow Smith with Radio Disney — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Willow Smith on ‘Ellen’: Watch her perform ‘Whip My Hair’ here!

Willow Smith teams up with Nicki Minaj for ‘Fireball’: Listen here!

Kids' Corner

type
  • Video Games

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com