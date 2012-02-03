Motley Crue launch Las Vegas residency, appear in Super Bowl ad

Motley Crue type Music genre Rock

Madonna will most likely be presenting the biggest musical spectacle of Super Bowl weekend. But if there’s any band out there who would be willing to challenge the Material Girl for sheer theatrics, it’s Mötley Crüe.

The glam metal legends kick off a month-long, 12 show residency at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this weekend. In fact, Sin City is so excited about the boys’ stay that today has been declared Mötley Crüe Day by Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Honestly, it’s a little bit odd that it has taken Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee this long to play an extended run in Vegas, especially considering how many of their songs have become Spearmint Rhino staples.

It’s an uphill battle competing with the likes of Cirque Du Soleil and Criss Angel, but the Crüe have always been as much about riding onstage motorcycles and great pillars of flame as they have been about grinding out “Shout at the Devil.”

According to Sixx, they’re bringing the thunder. He promises the show is going to be both multi-faceted and interactive. “The idea is to involve the crowd as much as we can in our world, and vice versa,” he said, noting that the band would be moving around the room and fans will have the opportunity to come up on stage. “Over the course of two hours, we’re going to have drum solos, and an acoustic part of the show. Mick Mars is working on something involving technology that is going to be crazy. Then there’s all the theatrics, all the blood, all the fire, all the extra people we bring with us to do our show. If I had my way, we’d play three hours every night. That’s my dream.”

Sixx also said Lee’s drum rollercoaster (which appeared during the last Crüe tour) will be making a return, and that it’ll be bigger and better this time around. “We like to create things that make the mind go, ‘Am I watching a rock band, or is something else happening here?’ That’s always been our thought process. It’s so fun to be in a rock band that I don’t understand people who don’t have fun being in a rock band. There was an era where everyone was so bummed to be successful. You’re playing in an arena, and you’re staring at your shoes? This is a pretty big moment in your life! We always go, ‘Oh my god, this may never happen again!’ We’ve always been hanging by a thread. We never know how long the band is going to last, so we milk it for everything we can.”

And for anybody who can’t make it out to Vegas this month, you still have the chance to catch the Crüe during the Super Bowl, as they are starring alongside model Ariana Lima and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell in a commercial for Kia.

Will you be headed out to Las Vegas to catch Mötley Crüe at the Hard Rock? And what do you think of that Kia commercial? Kickstart your hearts in the comments.

