Roseanne Barr running for president on Green Party ticket

Some celebrities are always rumored to be running for office (file under: Alec Baldwin, George Clooney). Some threaten and retreat (Kelsey Grammar, Donald Trump). And some actually go through with it (Fred Thompson, Arnold Schwarzenegger). Count Roseanne Barr in that last group, as today the actress and comedian filed the necessary paperwork to run for the Green Party nomination for President of the United States.

Barr has long been an activist and recently a vocal sao supporter of the Occupy Wall Street movement. In a candidate questionnaire submitted to the Green Party, Barr voiced her platform as supporting the 99 percent and as an alternative to the two major political parties in the U.S. The Green Party convention in Baltimore in July will officially select the nominee.

“I will barnstorm American living rooms,” Barr said. “Mainstream media will be unable to ignore me, but more importantly they will be unable to overlook the needs of average Americans in the run-up to the 2012 election.”

But she put it more bluntly on Twitter: @therealRoseanne: vote for me, I’ll fix this s—! -Barr 2012-

On her Twitter account, Barr has consistently spoken out about her support of gay rights, health care, and other issues — including her plans to run, even noting that the likely Green Party nominee will be Jill Stein, but saying “until then I’ll serve.”

In this interview from October 2011 with Russia Today, Barr describes her political views and work with Occupy Wall Street:

Barr starred in the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning sitcom Roseanne, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

