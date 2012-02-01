'American Pie' star coming to 'Franklin & Bash' -- EXCLUSIVE

James Hibberd
February 01, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST

TNT’s Franklin & Bash‘s second season is getting a boost from actors from American Pie and Nurse Jackie.

Chris Klein (Wilfred) has been tapped to guest star in an episode. Klein plays an old high school buddy of Peter Bash (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who’s described as a charismatic politician who wants out of the race for governor because of a family scandal. Paul Schulze (Law & Order) is also on board. He’s Klein’s campaign manager, who butts heads with Bash and Jared Franklin (Breckin Adam Meyer) over the candidate’s decision to drop out of the race.

Klein and Schulze join an impressive array of guest stars coming to F&B‘s upcoming season 2: Cybill Shepherd, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, Sean Astin, Kevin Nealon, Jane Seymour, Seth Green, Shiri Appleby and Kimberly Caldwell are all on board. The show will return sometime this summer.

Read more:

‘American Reunion’ trailer: The more things change, the more they stay the same 

