Google: Obama hosts first 'hangout' with Google Plus

Set your watches, political junkies and tech nerds. President Barack Obama is hosting his first Google+ “hangout” tonight at 5:30 p.m. EST. It’s a natural next step for the Social Networker-in-Chief, who has interacted with Americans via Twitter and Facebook “townhalls.” That said, there’s an added element of danger tonight as POTUS will be answering live questions instead of the preselected ones he’s taken in the past.

The discussion will stream on the White House’s Google+, its official site, and its YouTube page in just a few short hours. As of this afternoon, nearly 135,000 questions had already been submitted. It’s just six days after his well-received State of the Union speech, and Florida’s Republican primary is taking place tomorrow, so it’s definitely a clutch time for Obama to start rolling out the early phases of his 2012 reelection campaign. Now, the only question is, how many requests will he get to sing?

What do you think, PopWatchers? Though Google+ reports 90 million users, it seems to be the forgotten social-media stream. Will Obama give it the boost it needs to be a serious contender with Facebook and Twitter? What about you, personally? Will the chance to hang with the president be the push that makes you clear off the cobwebs on your languishing Google+ account or sign up for one in the first place? Do you appreciate Obama’s eagerness to employ social media overall?

