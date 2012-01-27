Paul Rudd answers girly questions -- VIDEO

Why do men love breasts? It’s the question that has stumped the human race for years; even Julia Roberts couldn’t figure it out. And in this new video from Rookiemag, Paul Rudd is the next to take a stab at the brain-busting question. “I’m sure there’s some kind of biological explanation such as sustenance,” he postulates. “And when we were babies, breast milk is what kept us alive.” But that’s not all — in the segment (called ”Ask a Grown Man”) Rudd also dives deep into the depths of his psyche to tackle whether guys and girls can really just be friends and if matching underwear is a necessity. Watch the video after the jump.