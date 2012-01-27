Emma Stone's eyes

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:05 PM EDT
Every time I see Emma Stone’s new Revlon commercial, I think to myself, this is it, this HAS to be the time she’ll crack herself up and let us know how ridiculous she KNOWS it is that she’s showing us how to apply Photoready Airbrush Mousse Makeup. Moments later, I’m left in a trance, unable to focus on anything except how slowly and tenderly I would caress my translucent skin if I, too, were a beautiful green-eyed vampire. What day is it? How long have I been out? Where is my magical pot of beige-speckled goo?

Have you been hypnotized as well? Do you think Emma Stone will trade eyes with me???

But wait — against all odds, there’s more.

Thanks, Dr. Franich!

