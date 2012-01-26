Demi Moore suffered possible seizure: Report

It’s been two days since Demi Moore checked into a hospital, but there still seems to be a mystery surrounding why the 49-year-old actress is receiving medical treatment. On Jan. 24, a rep for Moore said that the actress had decided to “seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health.”

But now, a source is coming forward and claiming that exhaustion was not the reason for Moore’s hospitalization. People reports that a source said Moore “was having what seemed like seizures” at home, leading friends to call 911. (TMZ, on the other hand, is reporting that Moore experienced a bad reaction to nitrous oxide.)

It’s been a tough few months for the actress. Back in November, Moore and husband Ashton Kutcher announced they would divorce after six years of marriage. And though the actress appeared to be getting her career on track — she had signed on to play Gloria Steinem in Lovelace — she dropped out of the film following her hospitalization.