[/caption]

In the Sundance midnight movie The Pact, a ghostly force grabs Caity Lotz, swings her through the air, throws her up against walls, and slams her down on the floor.

Critics did basically the same thing to the film, which has more than a few logic holes.

But Lotz, whose character ultimately forms an alliance with the angry spirit, may also have saved the film with her tough-as-nails performance. Not only did The Pact get picked up for distribution by IFC, but she signed a new deal with United Talent Agency during the festival.

Below, we have a selection of exclusive studio photos of the 25-year-old actress, martial artist, dancer, singer, and parkour expert, accompanied by her thoughts on dumb horror chicks and how she found evidence of something extremely creepy (in real life) while shooting The Pact.

[/caption]

Lotz is best known for Mad Men (playing the California girl whose aunt knew Don Draper’s real identity), and also appears in MTV’s comedy show Death Valley. Before that, she was a dancer who toured with Lady Gaga, and she’s can be found in various online videos, breakdancing and fighting.

The Pact is by far her biggest role yet. Her character is Annie, who returns to her childhood home after her estranged mother dies and tries to find her sister, who has gone missing.

“If you really think about everything that character goes through, it’s pretty intense,” Lotz says. “Her mom dies, and she comes back, gets attacked by a ghost, thrown around. She’s haunted by nightmares and so … she’s a tough chick.”

PAGE 2: ‘Imma get a f—ing knife and stab somebody if I need to.”

Follow @Breznican