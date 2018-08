Jen Schefft may have rejected Jerry Ferris’ proposal on the third season finale of Bachelorette, but she’s certainly embraced family life with open-arms. People reports that 35-year-old Schefft, who also appeared on The Bachelor in 2003, is currently expecting her second child with husband Joe Waterman, whom she met on a blind date after giving out that final rose. Schefft and Waterman’s second child will join older sister Mae Elizabeth, 14 months, this summer.