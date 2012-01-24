CW orders medical drama pilot likely stuffed with impossibly hot doctors

Fox has House. ABC has Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. CBS has A Gifted Man. And NBC wishes it still had ER. So what about a medical drama on The CW? Well, it launched Hart of Dixie this season, but that show is slightly more focused on small-town relationships than urgent medical issues (“Coming up next on Hart of Dixie, somebody is bitten by a tick!”).

So The CW just ordered a pilot called First Cut* from 90210 writer Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producer Dan Jinks (Pushing Daisies). The pitch: “Glad to leave her nerdy past behind for a fresh start in the adult professional world, a newly minted doctor discovers that, sadly and comically, life at the hospital where she works is no different than high school.” Add this to The CW’s other pilot orders, which include a Sex and the City prequel and the comic-book based Arrow.

*First Cut is just a working title. I know, too much like a horror film, right? I mean, at best it sounds like a group of recent graduates working in a butcher shop.