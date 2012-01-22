Steven Tyler’s national anthem rendition booed on the Web

Steven Tyler’s hometown Patriots may be through to the Super Bowl, but his performance of the national anthem at the AFC championship game today was less than through-to-Hollywood worthy. The American Idol judge messed up a lyric (“as bomb bursting in air”) and screeched his way through the song. The rendition was slammed by several sports blogs as well as TMZ, not to mention hundreds of Twitter insults from fans. Check it out for yourself below and share your thoughts.

