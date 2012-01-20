Sneak peek at 'Justice League' #5: Hello, Darkseid! -- EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW

Darkseid might look like a statue of a wrestler carved out of blue granite, but the fearsome anti-deity is one of the great supervillains in the DC Universe. In the next issue of Justice League, The Flash and Superman go toe-to-toe with the all-powerful figure, attempting to outrace his Omega Beams. In the process, they kind of stage a rematch of their famous footrace, although the whole “Flash vs. Superman” debate has always seemed ludicrous to me, since Superman can fly. Oh, Speed Force, Shmeed Force!

You can read the full issue when it hits stores Jan. 25th. For now, check out EW’s full sneak peek here.

