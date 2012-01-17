Betty White's birthday

NBC threw the television icon a very deserving birthday extravaganza, last night’s 90-minute Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America’s Golden Girl special, which featured birthday wishes from the likes of Tina Fey, Mary Tyler Moore, Carol Burnett, Hugh Jackman, Amy Poehler, Joel McHale, Morgan Freeman, Ray Romano, Ellen DeGeneres, Carl Reiner, William Shatner, Chevy Chase, Zachary Levi (who proposed marriage to the adorably game star) and President Barack Obama himself. (“Will you please produce a copy of your long-form birth certificate?” the President joked to White in a taped segment.) Watch some of the best moment’s from the tribute special, which also featured a sneak preview of White’s upcoming hidden camera show Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, here .

If all of this makes you think you want to grow up to be just like Betty White, you definitely aren’t alone. According to a recent study from the Hartford-MIT AgeLab, retirees picked the ubiquitous actress as the person who’d they’d most like to emulate. The retirement role model bested the likes of former president Jimmy Carter, as well as Helen Mirren, Martha Stewart, and George Foreman. Leave it to Betty White to simultaneously make us look forward to getting older, while keeping us young at heart. For that, and about a thousand other amazing things you do, we wish you a very happy 90th, Betty!