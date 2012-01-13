Book Swap: Jan. 20, 2012

Love This? Downton Abbey
This addictive British period drama, about the aristocratic Crawley family and the equally engaging staff that serves them, is a runaway hit for PBS. The second season begins in the throes of WWI.
Try This! The House at Tyneford
At the onset of WWII, a Viennese Jewish socialite flees to England to become a parlor maid. Like Downton, this romance compellingly explores the upstairs-downstairs dynamic of estate life.
Love This? Being Human
A ghost, a werewolf, and a vampire live together in a Boston apartment. That may sound like a supernatural sitcom, but this Syfy series comes stuffed with mythology, twists, and memorable villains.
Try This! A Discovery of Witches
Speaking of paranormal cross-species mingling, this extraordinarily fun tale of a witch who falls in love with a vampire is like a grown-up and more action-packed version of Twilight.
