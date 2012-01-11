I love my dog, Elfkin. Yes, that’s really his name. And as he approaches 15 years old, I’m often reminded that he might not have much time left on this earth. But for the people on TLC’s all-new special, I Cloned My Pet, death of a furry friend doesn’t have to be the end.

I Cloned My Pet follows some serious pet lovers as they maneuver the challenges of animal cloning. The process, which can cost upwards of $50,000, isn’t easy. In tonight’s special, Danielle and Peter await the news as to whether their pet’s DNA can be successfully harvested. Meanwhile Sheryl has already cloned her dog, Blue, but is in jail and doesn’t know when she’ll be able to see him. Check out this exclusive clip after the jump where Danielle proclaims that she’d prefer her dog, Trouble, be in bed with her than any big movie star out there.

I Cloned My Pet airs tonight on TLC at 9 p.m.

