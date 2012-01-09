'Hunger Games' star Jennifer Lawrence to reveal Oscar nominees

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 100 minutes Limited Release Date 06/11/10 performer John Hawkes, Garret Dillahunt director Debra Granik distributor Roadside Attractions author Debra Granik genre Drama

The world knows her as Katniss from the upcoming film version of The Hunger Games and saw her as the young, blue-skinned shapeshifter Mystique in last summer’s X-Men: First Class, but last year around this time Jennifer Lawrence was making her breakthrough thanks to an Oscar nomination for a dark little indie mystery called Winter’s Bone.

Now she’ll be the one announcing a new crop of contenders.

The 21-year-old actress will join Tom Sherak, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to reveal the nominees live on Jan. 24.

Last year, Mo’nique, who won best supporting actress for Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire, helped Sherak read the new contenders, and the year before that Anne Hathaway, a previous best actress nominee for Rachel Getting Married (and eventual cohost of the telecast), did the honors.

Click through for a photo gallery of the actress in some of her more notable roles.

Lawrence made her mainstream breakthrough in the 2007-2009 TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, playing one of the comedian’s three children.

