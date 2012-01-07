'Wizards' over: What's next for Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez can put those mouse ears away — she isn’t a Disney baby anymore. Last night, The Wizards of Waverly Place, her teen fantasy series on the Mouse House’s cable network, signed off for good with a special, hour-long finale.

While teens may be mourning the loss of their favorite show, for Gomez, the end of Wizards is a significant in a different way. It presents her with quite the crossroads of sorts: Where does she go from here?

Before we look forward, let’s look back at where Gomez — who turns 20 this July — has already been. Rather impressively, she starred on Wizards for the past four-plus years, and it was only the second show on the Disney channel — alongside Raven-Symoné’s That’s So Raven — to log more than 100 episodes. TV-wise, Gomez also starred in a handful of movies for the network, and last year she hosted both Canada’s MuchMusic Video Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, which were held in Belfast. On the movie side of things, she’s had a smattering of success, logging her film debut in 2010’s Ramona and Beezus and last year starring in Monte Carlo alongside Leighton Meester. (And let’s not forget her cameo in The Muppets late last year.)

Gomez is a rising music star, as well. Her pop act Selena Gomez & The Scene has produced an album each of the last three years. All have performed decently: 2009’s Kiss & Tell peaked on the Billboard charts at No. 9, while 2010’s A Year Without Rain hit No. 4 and last year’s When the Sun Goes Down topped out at No. 3. All have been certified gold — the mark of a middlingly successful album. But the group’s seven official singles, while popular with teens, have struggled to reach true mainstream-hit status, with 2010’s “Naturally” peaking at No. 29 and last year’s “Who Says” being the biggest by making it to No. 21. Her most recent offering, the endlessly catchy “Love You Like a Love Song,” currently sits at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 but could still rise up the chart.

Indeed, the biggest asset on her resume may not even be in the TV, movies, or music realms: By dating pop sensation Justin Bieber, Gomez is one-half of the hottest teen couple out there.

That’s all very impressive — especially snagging Bieber — but what will the future bring? Movies, mostly, it seems. Gomez has three in the works right now: Thirteen Reasons Why, Hot Mess, and then the biggest one, Spring Breakers, which she’ll star in alongside James Franco, Emma Roberts, and Vanessa Hudgens. There are no announced TV projects in her future, and her music career is focused on promoting her last album, although you can bet on a fourth album before too long. She’s got other things cooking, too: A signature fragrance is supposed to hit stores this spring.

What she should be doing is another question entirely — one I think we should ponder. What do you out there think? A duet with Bieber? Star in another television show? Take a big ol’ break? Sound off in the comments below.

