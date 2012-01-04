Amanda Seyfried in 'Les Miserables'

Amanda Seyfried, who proved her musical bona fides in Mamma Mia!, is in final negotiations for the role of Cosette in director Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Les Miserables. A spokesperson for Universal confirmed the casting news initially reported by Twitch.com. The 26-year-old actress, who’s also slated to play Linda Lovelace in one of the upcoming dueling biopics about the renowned adult actress, joins a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, and reportedly, Taylor Swift.

