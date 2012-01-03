Cee Lo Green apologizes for changing lyrics to John Lennon's 'Imagine,' kind of

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
EW Staff
January 03, 2012 at 08:12 PM EST

Cee Lo Green is no stranger to edited lyrics, but now he’s on the other side of the coin.

Earlier this week, the singer caught flack for changing the words to — and, as his detractors pointed out, the message of — John Lennon’s “Imagine” during his New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, where he sang “all religion is true” instead of the late Beatle’s “and no religion too.” Cee Lo took to his Twitter to apologize, writing:

 “Yo I meant no disrespect by changing the lyric guys! I was trying to say a world were u could believe what you wanted that’s all.”

Yet Green then quickly retook to Twitter to unapologize, apparently — the tweet can no longer be found on his account (though he left a tweet about listening to the Beatles’ “I’m Only Sleeping” intact).

We’re not sure what inspired his change of heart, so until we have a Taiwanese-animated reenactment explain it to us, we’ll only have the original document to go on:

