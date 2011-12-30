Kelly Clarkson, other celebs endorse presidential hopefuls

Kelly Clarkson’s appreciation for Ron Paul — and the resulting Twitter war with followers who don’t echo her endorsement — may be making headlines now, but as we enter an election year, we’ll no doubt see other celebs coming forward to share their views.

Vince Vaughn introduced Ron Paul at the Liberty Political Action Conference in September, and in 2009, he endorsed Paul’s book End the Fed with the quote, “Everyone must read this book — Congressmen and college students, Democrats and Republicans — all Americans.” Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura has publicly endorsed Paul, who, over the course of the last four years, has had folks like Clint Eastwood, Chuck Norris, and Bill Maher saying they agree with things he said.

For Mitt Romney, Cindy Crawford appeared in a demonstration video to teach his volunteers how to use fundraising software on his National Call Day last May. During a September appearance on Fox News, actor Dean Cain endorsed Rick Perry.

Unsurprisingly, since Hollywood generally leans pretty left, President Obama’s campaign has already received donations from stars including George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Foxx, and Eva Longoria. In addition, Obama’s reelection site announced a fundraising initiative called “A Conversation with Eva Longoria.” Through Dec. 31, donate $3 or more to the campaign and you’ll be entered for a chance to join Longoria, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and five other Obama supporters for “a meal and a discussion about what’s at stake in this election.” Oprah Winfrey has also said she’s “happy to be of service” to Obama if he calls on her in 2012.

Read more: