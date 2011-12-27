Sinead O'Connor divorcing after 16 days of marriage

Breaking up is hard to do type Movie

At least it lasted longer than seven hours and fifteen days. (But not quite as long as 72 days.) “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer Sinead O’Connor has split with her husband of 16 days, according to the singer’s website. On Monday, just over two weeks after her Dec. 8 wedding with Barry Herridge, O’Connor wrote: “Dear friends, I had for reasons u will all understand, wished to keep this private but have been told today it is to be leaked in the next few days despite my best efforts. So I must now leak it myself so as the record is straight … From the moment myself and my husband got together not long ago, there was intense pressure placed upon him by certain people in his life, not to be involved with me. These were people who had never met me but had formed opinions of me based on what they read about ‘Sinead ‘O’Connor’ in the media etc. Entitled as they are to their opinions about me many perhaps well deserved, there was no righteousness on anyone’s part to put my husband through what he was put through as a result of his desire to be with me and to marry me and as a result of his actually marrying me.”

O’Connor continues, claiming the marriage was ruined by “certain people in my husband’s life,” and ” also by a bit of a wild ride i took us on looking for a bit of a smoke of weed for me wedding night as I don’t drink. My husband was enormously wounded and very badly effected by that experience and also by the attitude of those close to him toward our marriage.” Following their short time together, O’Connor thus decided that “being with me was not going to serve him positively , career wise or any other wise. I saw his life leave him because of how people close to him reacted. And I can’t take anyone’s life. And a woman wants to be a joy to her husband. So.. U love someone? Set them free.”

The singer, however, is still fond of her soon-to-be ex-husband. Said O’Connor on her website, “He is a wonderful man. I love him very much. I’m sorry I’m not a more regular woman. I truly believe though it is painful to admit, we made a mistake rushing into getting married, for altruistic reasons, and weren’t aware or prepared for the consequences on my husband’s life and the lives of those close to him. He has been terribly unhappy and I have therefore ended the marriage. I think he is too nice to do so. And too nice to trap.”

Herridge was O’Connor’s fourth husband; she was previously married to music producer John Reynolds, journalist Nicholas Sommerlad, and musician Steve Cooney. The singer met Herridge online after searching the Internet in August for a “sweet, sex-starved man.”

