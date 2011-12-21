'Love Actually': Which couple ended up staying together the longest?

Have you ever wondered what happened to all the couples from 2003’s Love Actually? I watch it often enough that I’ve spent way too much time thinking about this. ‘Tis the season to watch Love Actually with your family and have to listen — for the thousandth time — about how much your dad hates that sleazebag secretary Mia for ruining Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson’s marriage!

Let’s think about this for real. David and Natalie (Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon, pictured) made a great couple in that they were so different, but would their relationship crumble in the national spotlight? Uncle Jamie (Colin Firth) and his Portuguese housekeeper-turned-fiancée Aurélia had good chemistry despite that pesky language barrier that prevented them from communicating before their tear-jerking proposal scene. Sometimes things are so transparency. Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Juliet (Keira Knightley) had a pretty good shot — especially if Mark (Andrew Lincoln) never showed up to convert them both into Walking Dead zombies and if she continued to keep him interested by wearing wild and crazy things like white cropped sweaters in late December.

Actor stand-ins John and “Just Judy” probably had the most in common. Little drummer boy Sam and his American sweetheart Joanna were probably destined to fail — but that’s fine, because they were so tiny. Meanwhile, Daniel and Carol (Liam Neeson and Claudia Schiffer) just might beat them all. They’d only just met when the movie ended!

I’ve listed all potential long-term couples below. Vote!

You know I WISH Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) and Sarah (Laura Linney) could be on this poll. Alas!

Now where the f— is my f—ing coat?

