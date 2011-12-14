'The X Factor': Name your top 4 Power List

Who’s ready for a 90-minute laser light show?! Tonight’s top 4 X Factor performance episode will once again cram in two performances from each of our remaining “acts.”

Here’s mine, for the record:

4. Marcus Canty

3. Chris Rene

2. Melanie Amaro

1. Josh Krajcik

SHE’S BACK! American Idol season 6 alum Melinda Doolittle will be here for tonight’s top 4 performance show! Melinda and I will be cohosting EW.com’s live chat of The X Factor beginning at 8 p.m. ET. If anyone knows what it’s like to “leave it all out on the stage” for Simon and Paula, it’s Melinda. Don’t miss it.

For now, take a listen to Melinda’s new Christmas single “God Bless Us Everyone,” embedded below. It’s gorgeous and timeless and getting a lot of radio play already — “probably because it has ‘God’ in the title,” Melinda astutely surmises.

See you at tonight’s live chat!

