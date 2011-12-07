Emily Blunt, Jason Segel in 'Five Year Engagement' trailer

Image zoom

We’ve seen what happens when Jason Segel’s on-screen relationship goes south, so we have high hopes for The Five Year Engagement. Nicholas Stoller (who co-wrote Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets with Segel), stars Segel and Emily Blunt as a couple whose relationship becomes strained (hilariously, of course) when their engagement is continually delayed. Alas, unlike Sarah Marshall, there appears to be no full frontal in Engagement. On the upside — much more Billy Joel circa 1989! See the full trailer below.

The Five Year Engagement, co-starring the comedy dinner party of your dreams (Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Mindy Kaling, Rhys Ifans, Kevin Hart, Chris Parnell, David Paymer, and Brian Posehn, to name a few) opens April 27, 2012.