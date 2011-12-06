Melinda Doolittle to co-host EW's 'X Factor' live chat for Dec. 7's Top 5 performance show!

Remember when Melinda Doolittle — she of the little ego and the huge heart — was the best singer on American Idol season 6 and then didn’t win? STILL NOT OVER THAT.

Anyway, Mindy Doo will be here Wednesday night! She and I will be co-hosting EW.com’s live chat of The X Factor beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Expect Melinda to apply her experience and wisdom to another Simon Cowell reality TV spectacle in an uttah-ly charming way, and expect me to make lame jokes about everyone’s outfits. It’s gonna be awesome.

For now, take a listen to Melinda’s new Christmas single “God Bless Us Everyone,” embedded below. It’s gorgeous and timeless and getting a lot of radio play already — “probably because it has ‘God’ in the title,” Melinda astutely surmises.

See you at tomorrow’s live chat!

