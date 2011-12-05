Ice Cube developing drama for FX

Ice Cube is looking to catch some bad dudes on FX. The actor-rapper is in the early stages of developing a drama called Eye for an Eye, about a paramedic who wants to avenge victims of violent crimes.

FX ordered a script from Ice Cube, who will star and executive produce the project with Prospect Park (Wilfred). If ordered to series, Eye for an Eye would mark Ice Cube’s first starring role on TV.

Ice Cube also serves as an executive producer on the TBS sitcom Are We There Yet? that is based on his 2005 movie of the same name.

