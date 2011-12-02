'The Raid' red band trailer: Action, action, action!

placeholder
Darren Franich
December 02, 2011 at 10:00 PM EST

Remember the climax of John Woo’s action-fest Hard Boiled, when a couple cops shoot and explode and stab their way through multiple floors of a besieged building? The upcoming Indonesian film The Raid looks like an entire movie of that. In the film, a Jakarta SWAT team breaks into a tenement building ruled by a nasty drug kingpin. Apparently, everyone in the building has a gun and knows martial arts. You have to see it to believe it. Watch the trailer:

Follow Darren on Twitter: @EWDarrenFranich

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now