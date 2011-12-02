Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Revolver
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 106 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 12/07/07
- performer
- Ray Liotta, Jason Statham, Andre Benjamin
- director
- Guy Ritchie
- distributor
- Samuel Goldwyn Films
- author
- Luc Besson, Guy Ritchie
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B+
The Auto-Tune king has watched his rap-world currency wane a bit in recent years. (Blame Jay-Z, who famously issued a fatwa against the once-ubiquitous vocal-processing software.) On T-Pain’s fourth album rEVOLVEr, though, that dampened bravado actually serves him; gorgeous robo-soul ballads like ”Rock Bottom” and the Twitter romance ”Default Picture” feel as intimate as the work of any bedroom troubadour. Call it Cyborg Sings the Blues. B+
Download These:
Sumptuous Sho-Time (Pleasure Thang)
Lily Allen-assisted 5 O’Clock
Comments