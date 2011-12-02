rEVOLVEr review - T-Pain

Mikael Wood
December 02, 2011 at 05:00 AM EST

We gave it a B+

The Auto-Tune king has watched his rap-world currency wane a bit in recent years. (Blame Jay-Z, who famously issued a fatwa against the once-ubiquitous vocal-processing software.) On T-Pain’s fourth album rEVOLVEr, though, that dampened bravado actually serves him; gorgeous robo-soul ballads like ”Rock Bottom” and the Twitter romance ”Default Picture” feel as intimate as the work of any bedroom troubadour. Call it Cyborg Sings the Blues. B+

Download These:
Sumptuous Sho-Time (Pleasure Thang)
Lily Allen-assisted 5 O’Clock

