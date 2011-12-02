Neil Patrick Harris: 'tranny' remark

Neil Patrick Harris apologized today for using the word “tranny” during a segment of Thursday’s Live With Kelly. “Truly sorry for saying the word ‘tranny’ on Live this week. Twice!” tweeted Harris. “Should have been more thoughtful. Didn’t at all mean to offend.”

Guest-host Harris and Ripa had inhaled some sulfur hexafluoride, “helium’s evil twin,” during a science experiment that made their voices lower. Recognizing that he sounded very similar to Buffalo Bill, the killer from Silence of the Lambs, Harris drew laughs when he said, “Put the lotion in the basket.”

When the gas expired, Harris said, “I’ve never sounded more like a tranny in my life.”

Watch the clip below:

GLAAD accepted Harris apology in a statement this afternoon. “It’s heartening to see a celebrity of Harris’ stature recognize and apologize for using the slur in such a timely manner, and for greater media attention being paid to its use. Many people do not realize that the word ‘tr*nny’ is one of the most hurtful and dehumanizing slurs that transgender people hear. Most transgender people associate that word with personal experiences of violence, hatred and derision.”

